Tipperary are Intermediate camogie Munster champions.

They defeated Cork in The Ragg this afternoon in the decider, on a final score of 1-15 to 12 points.

Tipperary led by 1-7 to five points at half-time over a Cork team which they lost to in the League in May.





Cian Treacy’s side will be hoping to take momentum from today into the All-Ireland series, where they will play Kerry on Saturday July 24th.

Tipperary are in a group alongside The Kingdom, Laois and Derry.