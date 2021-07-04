Tipperary defeat Clare to reach Munster hurling final

Tipperary are through to the 2021 Munster hurling championship final.

Liam Sheedy’s side saw off Clare in the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon on a final score of 3-23 to 2-22.

The Banner led by a point at half-time on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-13 as Tony Kelly scored a goal just before the break.





After Michael Breen scored Tipp’s opening goal in the first half, it was Tipperary’s second goal that will be a talking point following the game.

Following a foul on Jake Morris on the sideline inside the 21 yard line, referee James Owen awarded Tipperary a penalty, which Jason Forde struck into the net.

A few minutes later, captain Seamus Callanan’s miss hit shot found it’s way into the back of the net, to extend the lead beyond Frank Lohan’s men.

Tipperary will now go to play Limerick in this year’s Munster final, which will take place on Sunday July 18th.