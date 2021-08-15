Tipperary cyclist named on Ireland team for upcoming European Track Championships

A Tipperary cyclist has been named on the Irish international squad for an upcoming event.

Patrick O’Loughlin from the Carrick Wheelers club in Carrick-on-Suir has been named as part of Ireland’s team for the upcoming Junior European Track Championships.

O’Loughlin has been named alongside Stefan Caulfield Dreier (Killarney CC), Odhran Doogan (Caldwell Cycles Omagh) and Niall McLoughlin (Covey Wheelers).





The championships get underway in Apeldoom, Netherlands from this Tuesday August 17th until the 22nd.