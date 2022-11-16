Tipperary county football championships to be reduced from 16 teams to 12

Change is coming to the Tipperary county football championships.

Following last night’s monthly County board meeting, a motion was passed leading to the reduction of the county senior and intermediate football championships from 16 teams to 12.

This will take action from 2025 onwards, giving the county board two years to reduce the competition by four teams.





In addition to this, a new ‘Premier Junior Football Championship’ will commence from 2024 with six teams initially and increasing to 8 from 2025 onwards.

The Junior A and Junior B football competitions remain unchanged and will continue to be played through the divisional boards.