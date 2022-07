This year’s county football championship gets underway this evening.

Father Sheehys take on Golden-Kilfeacle in Cahir in the opening game of the Intermediate championship at 7.30pm.

The game kicks off football weekend in Tipperary with 15 more games across the senior and intermediate championships taking place over the next two days.





The senior championship gets underway on Saturday at 5.30pm in Dundrum, when Cahir take on Upperchurch-Drombane.