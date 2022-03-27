Tipperary County Council in process of refreshing tourism in the county

Tipperary County Council is in the process of refreshing tourism in the county.

At a recent meeting of the Templemore-Thurles Municipal District councilors were told about the ‘re-branding’ that is currently taking place.

In 2019 tourism brought in 101 million euro for Tipperary in revenue.





Within the sector there are 3,000 employed and 300 related businesses.

Based on this councilors were told during their March meeting that work is underway to improve and refresh the offering across the county.

This includes a rebranding and a move from the promotion predominantly of heritage to a heritage and outdoors focus.

There is a new logo for the tourism in Tipperary and a new tagline which reads ‘Time for Tipperary’.

The plan will see modernization of the ways tourism in the Premier is advertised from social media, influencers, TV and radio, as well as initiatives like the new tearaway maps that are now on offer.

There are also a number of Tipp Tourism membership packages available to businesses, community groups, and voluntary groups at a range of prices which will help support these groups while also supporting the sector as a whole.

All of these moves have been welcomed by councilors, who commended the tourism department on their progressive and innovative ideas ahead of the summer season.