Tipperary councillor calls for hedgecutting deadline to be scrapped

As the hedge cutting deadline of March 1st approaches, one Tipperary councillor believes the system should be abandoned.

Some councillors called for increased awareness of the deadline, but Councillor Micheál Anglim believes there shouldn’t be restrictions on hedge cutting.

He told Tipp FM that safety for road users needs to be a priority:





“Road ditches should be cut as often as needs be, and if that needs to be cut three or four times a year giving them a trim back, they should be.

“There’s plenty of ditches in the inside across the countryside of this beautiful country for birds and bees and everything.

“Road safety when it comes to road ditches comes first.”