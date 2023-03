A Co Tipperary company has won the top honour at the Cosmoprof beauty awards in Italy.

Nunaïa took the Green & Organic category at the Oscars of the beauty world.

Based near Lough Derg the company is the brainchild of Nicola Connolly.





Nunaïa came out on top from nearly 700 international brands as its Ground & Glow Skin Ritual Set won the top spot after impressing a judging panel of some of the top professionals in the industry.

3,000 exhibitors attended the event in Bologna.