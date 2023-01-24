Tipperary Comhairle Na nÓg fashion show fundraiser tonight

Tipperary Comhairle Na nÓg are holding an event to support body positivity this evening.

The Be You fashion show is taking place in Cahir House Hotel tonight from 6.30pm and aims to show that all body shapes, sizes and ethnicities are beautiful.

In order to promote sustainability and move away from fast fashion the group will also have a swap shop where you bring one item of clothing to replace with another.





All proceeds from the fashion show and raffle are going to Bodywhys, the Eating Disorder Association of Ireland and the Ukrainian Crisis Appeal.