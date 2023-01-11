Tipperary clubs to receive over €300k in funding from Munster & Central Councils

Tipperary GAA clubs are set to receive over €300,000 in funding.

Funding is being allocated from the Munster Council under the Club Development Grant Fund.

The scheme reopened in 2022 after being closed during the pandemic, with applications being accepted for 2020, 2021 and 2022.





Over 440 applications were made in the province and in total €1.8 million is being made available for capital grant works in clubs in Munster.

The Munster Council is providing €930,000 of that money whilst the remaining €870,000 is coming from Central Council.

Cork clubs are receiving the largest portion of the fund with €590,000 whilst Tipp clubs come in second, receiving €324,000.

Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan said “I am delighted to announce the awarding of €1.8 million in grants supporting 400 development projects throughout Munster.

“These grants have supported an impressive range of capital development projects, with Clubs investing over €23 million in upgrading their facilities.

“This level of expenditure is testament to the strength of the GAA in the Province and reflects the impressive vision of our Clubs to continually improve facilities for players and supporters alike.”

He added “The grants provided would not be possible without the great support we get from the many thousands of people who attend our games each year.

“We are very fortunate to have such loyal support in the Province, and we are delighted to be able to redistribute income from games to the Clubs and Schools.”