A Tipperary Climate Ambassador has received an outstanding achievement award.

Nenagh farmer, Ailbhe Gerrard, was given the accolade for her dedication as an Ambassador in 2022.

She is an educator involved with Field Exchange, a collaboration between the agricultural sector and arts sector in Ireland.





Through this Ailbhe facilitated an exchange programme on Brookfield Farm in Coolbawn.

She engaged vision, knowledge and practical action to bring farmers, food producers, artists, and the public together to solve urgent climate challenges.

Of the 191 citizens chosen to be Climate Ambassadors this year, only 12 received an award at this month’s event.