Tipperary & Clare share the spoils in Under 20 Munster hurling championship opener

It ended all square in Cusack Park in today’s Munster Under 20 hurling championship opener.

Tipperary took on Clare in Ennis where it ended 0-20 to 0-20.

After a slow start for Brendan Cummins side, the Premier came back from six points down to lead 0-12 to 0-11 at the break.





It looked like Tipperary had won the game in the 4th minute of injury time when Eddie Ryan got his third point of the game.

However, Clare’s Patrick Crotty got the equalising score a minute later to see the sides finish all square.

Next up for Tipperary is Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 5th.