Tipperary and Clare run it back for Munster final spot this morning

The Tipperary senior camogie team have a second chance at reaching a Munster final today.

Bill Mullaney’s side needed a late point from vice-captain Grace O’Brien last week to rescue a draw with Clare in Semple Stadium.

The sides meet again today, this time in the Gaelic Grounds, with throw-in at 11.30am.





The winners will take on Cork in the decider and Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane is hopeful Tipp have learned from last week’s game:

“We know what Clare are like now.

“I think everyone will agree that Tipp are better than they played the last day and if they can find another level and play as well as they can they should win but I suppose we don’t know Clare, is that as good as Clare is? Is there more in Clare either? I suppose that’s the unknown.

“I was very impressed with Clare but I would be hoping that there is a lot more in Tipp and that we will see that on Sunday and that will be good enough to get the result.”

