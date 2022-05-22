Tipperary & Clare play out tense draw in All-Ireland senior camogie championship

The Tipperary senior camogie side got their All-Ireland senior championship campaign up and running last night.

Bill Mullaney’s side took on Clare for the third time this month, with the sides playing out another tight contest.

It finished up level on a score line of Tipperary 0-10 Clare 0-10.





However, the game ended in frustration for the Tipperary players as the Premier appeared to have scored a winning goal with the last puck of the game but the referee had blown his full-time whistle just before the ball was caught around the Clare goal.

Tipperary’s next outing is away to Dublin next weekend.