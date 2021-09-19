Tipperary Civil Defence forces respond to 655 Covid related calls since pandemic began

Since March 2020, when the pandemic first began, Tipperary Civil Defence Forces have responded to more than 655 Covid related calls – equating to more than 3,000 hours of service.

At this month’s Tipperary County Council meeting, Civil Defence Officer, Dolores Fahey outlined how they had been dealing with Covid and how they continue to play a big part in the efforts.

Speaking to members of the council, Dolores Fahey explained that they would have given an average of five hours to each response – building up more than 3,275 hours of service to the community.





Tipperary Civil Defence currently has 97 active members, as well as 18 volunteer instructors, with training centres in Nenagh, Thurles, Clonmel and Ballingarry, as well as rented premises for training in Carrick-on-Suir, Ballyporeen and Kilcash.

The defence forces assisted the HSE with ambulance and bus transport for both Covid and non Covid patients, transporting staff to nursing homes, assisting at the test centres and providing a meet and greet service for blood donation clinics.

Throughout the community, their work stretched to things like delivering essential medicines and personal care items, supporting the Knockanrawley Family Support Centre in Tipp Town by delivering childcare support packs, and responding to calls from the council’s community help desk line.

Elected members were very grateful to Tipperary Civil Defence and their members for all they did and continue to do in the efforts to combat Covid 19.