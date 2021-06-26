Tipperary captain Aishling Moloney suffers cruciate knee injury

Michael Brophy
5 June 2021; Aishling Moloney of Tipperary is helped off the pitch by medical staff following an injury, watched by Tipperary manager Declan Carr, during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1B Round 3 match between Tipperary and Dublin at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tipperary football star Aishling Moloney has confirmed that she has suffered a cruciate injury and will almost certainly miss this year’s Championship.

The Cahir woman picked up the injury in their final League group game against Dublin, and the news will be a huge blow to Declan Carr’s side.

Aishling confirmed this afternoon on Instagram that she’s “joining the ACL club for a while”, and that she “shall be back”.


They begin their Championship campaign on the weekend of July 17th with clash against Cork.