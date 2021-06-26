Tipperary captain Aishling Moloney suffers cruciate knee injury

Tipperary football star Aishling Moloney has confirmed that she has suffered a cruciate injury and will almost certainly miss this year’s Championship.

The Cahir woman picked up the injury in their final League group game against Dublin, and the news will be a huge blow to Declan Carr’s side.

Aishling confirmed this afternoon on Instagram that she’s “joining the ACL club for a while”, and that she “shall be back”.





They begin their Championship campaign on the weekend of July 17th with clash against Cork.