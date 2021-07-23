Tipperary camogie teams named ahead of busy championship weekend

Bill Mullaney’s named his side to face Limerick on Sunday in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

The team shows no changes from the fifteen which started in last week’s convincing win over Offaly.

Caoimhe Bourke starts in goals behind a full-back line of Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan and Emer Loughman.





Karen Kennedy wears number six with Mairead Eviston and Aoife McGrath at either side of her.

Orla O’Dwyer and Ereena Fryday are in midfield whilst the half -forward line consists of Clodagh McIntyre, Roisin Howard and Nicole Walsh.

Cáit Devane is at full-forward with Eimear McGrath and Grace O’Brien in the two corners.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm in Nenagh.

Tipperary squad to play Limerick:

The Tipperary Intermediate camogie team begin their championship campaign on Saturday when they travel to Lixnaw to play Kerry.

Tipperary are in a group alongside Kerry, Laois and Derry.

Throw-in tomorrow is at 5pm.

Tipperary squad to play Kerry: