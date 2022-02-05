Tipperary camogie squads named ahead of bumper camogie weekend

Tipperary begin their Division 1 and 2 league campaigns this afternoon.

In Division 1, the Tipperary senior team welcome Down to The Ragg for a 2pm throw-in.

Bill Mullaney named his team to start last night which doesn’t include any Drom-Inch players as they are on break following their busy club campaign over the past few months.





Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane says the absence of some key players will give others a chance to impress:

“Karen Kennedy is out injured as well, awaiting an operation on her shoulder so I think she’s ruled out for most of the league as well and Clodagh Quirke is still recovering from the cruciate injury which kept her out all last season.

“Orla O’Dwyer is still in Australia so there’s a good few big names not available for selection but that’s really what you want at this time of the year to give other girls the chance to step up to the mark”

Tipperary senior camogie squad vs down:

1. Aine Slattery (Shannon Rovers)

2. Julieanne Bourke (JC) (Borris-Ileigh)

3. Sorcha Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)

4. Emer Loughman (Clonoulty Rossmore)

5. Karin Blair (Cashel King Cormacs)

6. Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

7. Sarah Delaney (Boherlahan Dualla)

8. Caoimhe Maher (Burgess Duharra)

9. Grace O’Brien (JC) (Nenagh Eire Og)

10. Caoimhe McCarthy (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

11. Roisin Howard (Cahir)

12. Jenny Grace (Burgess-Duharra)

13. Clodagh McIntyre (Lorrha)

14. Claire Hogan (St. Cillians)

15. Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty Rossmore)

16. Caoimhe Bourke Drom-Inch

17. Cait Devane (Clonoulty Rossmore

18. Mary Ryan (Moneygall)

19. Ciardha Maher (Burgess-Duharra)

20. Ciara Brennan (St. Cillian’s)

21. Gemma Fox (Eire Og Annacarty)

22. Laura Shinners (Kilruane McDonaghs)

Also at 2pm, the Tipperary junior team begin their Division 2 campaign with a trip to Freshford to play Kilkenny.

That game also gets underway at 2pm.

Ray Delaney has named his team to play Kilkenny:

1. Aoife Butler ( Annacarty)

2. Maebh Ellie Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Rachel Maher (Nenagh Eire Og)

4. Aisling Sheedy (Portroe)

5. Aoife Butler (Thurles Sarsfields)

6. Mags Quigley (Toomevara)

7. Niamh McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla)

9. Amy Crosse (Cashel King Cormacs)

10. Ciara McKeogh ( Burgess Duharra)

11. Ciara Cummins (Thurles Sarsfields)

12. Ali o Mahoney ( Brian Borus)

13. Aoife Mcloughney (Shannon Rovers)

14. Rachel O Dywer ( Annacarty)

15. Leah Heffernan ( Annacarty)

16 Katie McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields)

17 Ruth Butler (Templemore)

18 Niamh Slattery ( Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

19 Eva o Dywer ( Annacarty)

20 Eimear Gleeson ( Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

21 Caroline Browne ( Nenagh Eire Og)

22 Mary Barrett (Brian Borus)

23 Ciara Dwan (Cashel King Cormacs)

24 Emily Morrissey (Kiladangan)

25 Saoirse McGrath ( Newport Ballinahinch)

26 Emma Carey (Thurles Sarsfields)

27 Ciara Houlihan (Burgess Duharra)

Elsewhere, Two Tipperary schools are contesting All-Ireland camogie semi-finals this afternoon.

Cashel Community School take on Antrim’s Cross and Passion Ballycastle in the senior A semi-final.

That game gets underway in Leahy Park, Cashel at half-past-1.

Before that though, Colaiste Phobal Roscrea are in the All-Ireland C semi-final.

They also face Antrim opposition St. Killians College, Garron Tower in Moneygall at 12 noon.

On Sunday, the Tipperary minor camogie team begin their Tesco All-Ireland Minor A championship campaign with a trip to Killmallock to take on Limerick.

Throw in is at 2.30pm.

Manager Michael Ferncombe has named his squad:

1. Kacey Meehan (Brian Borus)

2. Lilly Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Niamh Franks (Shannon Rovers)

4. Shauna Heffernan (Annacarty)

5. Lorna Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore)

6. Abbie Lenihan (Newport Ballinahinch)

7. Emma Horgan (Boherlahan Dualla)

8. Kate Ferncombe (Clonoulty Rossmore)

9. Orla O’Brien (Annacarty)

10. Aoife Dwyer (Thurles Sarsfields)

11. Grace Moloney (Cashel King Cormacs)

12. Kate Ralph (Moycarkey-Borris)

13. Cora Heffernan (Annacarty)

14. Celine Guinan (Shannon Rovers)

15. Anna Fahie (Cashel King Cormacs)

16. Molly O’Dwyer (Moycarkey-Borris)

17. Alisha Kearney (Moycarkey-Borris)

18. Aoife Bourke (Clonoulty Rossmore)

19. Francis Bulger (Shannon Rovers)

20. Amy Callinan (Moycarkey-Borris)

21. Chloe Coleman (Cashel King Cormacs)

22. Niamh Costigan (Cahir)

23. Emma Darcy (Shannon Rovers)

24. Eimear Fogarty (Shannon Rovers)

25. Jennifer Heffernan (AnnaCarty)

26. Lisa O’Connor (Boherlahan Dualla)

27. Ella O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

28. Emma O’Sullivan (Moycarkey-Borris)

29. Danielle Ryan (Boherlahan Dualla)

30. Maebh Ryan (Holycross Ballycahill)