Tipperary camogie and MIC Thurles announce five-year partnership

Tipperary camogie and MIC Thurles have announced a new partnership.

The two bodies have joined forces on a five-year partnership that will see Tipperary Camogie teams use MIC’s Thurles campus as their full-time training ground.

Tipperary’s senior, junior, minor and U16A teams will train at the Thurles Campus on a weekly basis.





Both Tipp camogie and MIC Thurles will pay 50% of the cost of upgrading the playing field on the MIC Thurles campus, including treatment of the pitch and repair of the goals and protective nets.

MIC Thurles teams will also have access to Tipp Camogie’s ground at The Ragg for games when available.

Speaking as the partnership was announced, Aine Kiely O’Donnell, Tipperary Camogie treasurer, said: “Tipperary Camogie’s partnership with MIC is the foundation for our future development of centralised centre of excellence training facilities. MIC Thurles’ current and future strategies are aligned to our vision in Tipperary Camogie of developing, expanding sports facilities, and providing a platform for sporting success while also benefiting the wider education community in Tipperary.

“MIC Thurles partnering with Tipperary Camogie is monumental, historical even, as one of the first third level institutions to partner with a County camogie team and furthers their efforts in promoting women in sport.”

According to Dr Finn Ó Murchú, Head of School at MIC Thurles: “MIC’s partnership with Tipperary Camogie to provide a Centre of Excellence at our MIC Thurles Campus is a significant development for all involved.

“The School of Education at MIC Thurles seeks in itself to be a centre of excellence in preparing post-primary teachers.

“The synergy of effort, values and vision between both organisations opens up rich opportunities and the immediate improvement in facilities is but the first step in this partnership.

“I wish to thank colleagues at MIC who have assisted in realising the vision associated with this initiative and in particular I would also like to acknowledge the work of Ms Áine Kiely O’Donnell, Tipperary Camogie, whose vision and passion has sustained and inspired us in bringing our collective ambitions to fruition in a very short space of time.

“I wish all involved every success with this new and exciting venture.”

Denis Kelly, Tipperary Senior Camogie manager, praised the partnership as being a progressive one for the sport in the county: “We’re delighted to link up with MIC Thurles. It’s a wonderful opportunity for Tipperary Camogie to have a centre we can call home.

“Collaborating with MIC will significantly help our progression into the future and will offer an important link between the college and the wider community in Tipperary for many years to come.”