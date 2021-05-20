Tipperary camogie clubs involved in DRA case

The 35 clubs left in last year’s unfinished All-Ireland club camogie championship are taking their case to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

The clubs, including Tipperary senior champions Drom-Inch and Intermediate champions Thurles Sarsfields, say they’ve been left with ‘no other option’.

In a press release today, the 35 clubs state that they are going to the DRA as it appears the camogie association is not going to reverse their decision of canceling the remaining fixtures.





The clubs have proposed that all the remaining games could be played in a three week period from June 7th until June 27th.

Both Tipperary clubs are at the Munster Final stage in their respective competitions.