Tipperary Business Awards to take place in Clonmel next week

The Tipperary Business Awards are set to take place in a week’s time.

Hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, they will be held this year in the Hotel Minella on the 7th of October.

The shortlists for each category have been revealed with a great spread of industries and locations all across the premier county represented.





Some include The Showgrounds Shopping Centre in Clonmel, Weystone in Cashel and Tipperary Credit Union.

The list of judges has also been announced and includes the CEO of Tipp and Clare FM Ronan McManamy.

Carey Ann Lordan Director of the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce told Tipp Today about one award that’s particularly special.

“Then there’s a really really lovely one, The President’s Award. Sponsored by ABP Food Group, it’s an award bestowed by our president Paula Carney-Hoffler each year at her discretion.

“It’s the Tipperary individual that has made a huge impact. I can’t tell you who is nominated for it but, what I can tell you is that it will certainly add to the entertainment factor on the night.”