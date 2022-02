Tipperary suffered defeat in Division Four of the National Football League.

David Power’s men lost out at home to Leitrim on a final score of 2-14 to 2-08.

Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney scored both Tipperary goals, notching up 2-6 with Evan Comerford and Sean O’Connor knocking over Tipp’s other two points.





The result leaves Tipp on one point after two games after last week’s draw with Waterford.

They now have a week off before returning on February 20th to play Wexford in Wexford Park.