Tipperary among biggest benefiters of community funding from Irish wind farms in 2020

Tipperary was among the top five counties in terms of community benefit funding from Irish wind farms in 2020.

Education initiatives, third level scholarships, sports clubs and active retired groups were just some of the schemes to benefit from over 4 million Euro nationally last year.

According to figures in a new report from Wind Energy Ireland the Premier County benefitted to the tune of nearly 282,000 last year with Galway top of the list at almost 845,000.





The level of community benefit funding is expected to rise in the coming years as new wind farms connect to the system and with the introduction of the Government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.