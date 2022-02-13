Tipperary aiming for knockout stages of All-Ireland minor camogie championship today

The Tipperary minor camogie team are hoping to continue their good form in the All-Ireland championship this afternoon.

They take on Wexford in The Ragg at 2pm, hoping to build on last week’s win over Limerick.

Manager Michael Ferncombe has made two changes to the starting fifteen from the Limerick win, with Celine Guinan of Shannon Rovers and Cahir’s Niamh Costigan coming in to start.





With Wexford defeating Antrim in Tipp’s group last week, today’s result could define the group.

The winners of today’s game will be in the knockout stages and Michael Ferncombe says a good run from his side would be a boost to all Tipperary camogie squads:

“There’s great work going into Tipperary camogie at the moment.

“There’s strength and conditioning gone in behind them at the moment and at the top table they’re doing a huge amount of work in Tipperary camogie which is great.

“If we could get a win on Sunday and get us in to the knockout stages of this championship, it would be a great boost to us.

“The whole lot is ran off by the end of March and then the Munster kicks in in April so by the end of April this championship is over so it’d be a great boost for the juniors and the seniors going into their championships if we could do well in the minor.”

We’ll have live updates from The Ragg here on Tipp FM.