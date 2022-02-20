Tipperary aiming for first league points of the season this afternoon

Tipperary Ladies Footballers will be looking for their first win of the season this afternoon.

Following an opening day league defeat to Kerry last weekend, Peter Creedon’s side take on Laois at 2pm.

This game will now take place on the 3G pitch at Heywood Community School, Ballinakill, Co. Laois.





The Premier are boosted by the return of Emma Morrissey from injury, whilst Moyne-Templetouhy’s Ellen Moore is the only change from the team that was named to start against Kerry.

We’ll have updates from that game throughout the day here on Tipp FM.