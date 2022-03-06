Tipperary aiming to build on Sligo win away to Wexford today

Tipperary will be looking to make it two-wins-in-a-row in the National Football League this afternoon.

David Power’s charges travel to Wexford Park to play Wexford with a 2pm throw-in.

The Premier recorded their first win of the season last weekend against Sligo whilst Wexford also got their first win last weekend, winning away to London.





Former Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald is expecting a good game this afternoon:

“Conditions will be a lot better, Wexford Park is a good pitch but Wexford will be thinking ‘at home, against Tipp’ they won the last day, they’ll be fancying their chances.

“We must be at least matching our performance against Sligo and maybe pushing it on another little bit because it won’t be easy down there but it’d be great to get another two points and then take the next game as it comes.

“Forget about promotion for the moment, just take each game as it comes and keep progressing and keep improving and we won’t be far off it.”

Listen to Paul Fitzgerald preview Tipperary vs Wexford below: