Tipperary has ranked third for most callouts for Rentokil services in Ireland.

Rentokil, a pest control company, had an 80% spike in callouts in May, with Dublin accounting for 25% and Galway for 16%.

Tipperary accounted for 13% of these callouts.





Richard Faulkner, an Advanced Technical Field Consultant, has warned that ants are most active during the summer months, adding that these insects can become a problem for house and business owners in the form of infestations if not monitored.