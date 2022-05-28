Tipperary 5th class student eyes next challenge to raise funds for Autism services

The 5th class student taking on the Junior Cert Maths paper for charity has announced plans for her next challenge.

Cara Darmody, who has two autistic brothers, has made headlines across the country because of the fundraiser she has organised for autism services at Ardfinnan National School and Scoil Chormaic Special School.

After a meeting earlier this week with the government officials she said that she was ‘starstruck’ speaking with Leo Varadkar, but explained to him about the challenges they face at home.





Speaking to Tipp FM Cara talked about the lead up to this exams and her plans for next year:

“I suppose it makes me feel really good although it is kind of pressurising, I have to say that.

“I can see that I’m already starting to get a little bit tired but I think now I can keep going for two weeks.

“Yesterday I announced that I was going to be doing the leaving cert next year, I will be 12 and I’ll be in sixth class.”