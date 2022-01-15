Tipperary Under 21A hurling title up for grabs today

The Tipperary Under 21A hurling final takes place today.

Mid champions Moycarkey-Borris take on South champions Mullinahone in Golden at 1.30pm.

Moycarkey-Borris come into the game following a dramatic late goal which saw them defeat Kiladangan in last weekend’s semi-final on a full-time score of 1-15 to 2-9.





For Mullinahone, the South side were too strong for Cappawhite Gaels in their semi-final, winning 2-17 to 1-13.

The game could be the last county under 21 game in Tipperary, as the age grade is set to be discontinued this year, however a decision on the future of the grade is yet to be confirmed.

We’ll have live updates of the game throughout the afternoon live on Tipp FM.