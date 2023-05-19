Tipp TD calls for investigation into increase of deaths in Ireland in 2022

A Tipperary TD says more investigation is needed into the increase in deaths in Ireland.

Deputy Mattie McGrath was speaking in the Dáil this week on the fact that Ireland now has the fourth-highest mortality rate in the EU.

This comes as there has been an increase in excess deaths in Ireland in 2022, which has continued into 2023, with the Tipperary Independent calling for the Chief Medical Officer to weigh in on the “shocking” figures.





He says there is a lot of confusion locally when it comes to long-term illnesses post-Covid, with some believing the Covid vaccine may be at the root of it.

Deputy McGrath says getting data on this is like pulling teeth.

“We have to examine this. We’re not worth the weight that we’re paid in the Dáil Éireann if we don’t have the CMO in before us and have the experts and ask for the analysis of this. The data is so slow to come from the Department of Health and from the different agencies, it’s like pulling teeth to get the data. Everybody is talking about it and nobody seems to want to discuss it; it’s like an echo chamber where we work up in Dáil Éireann.”

He says people have come to him in his clinic under the belief that the Covid vaccine has caused long-term illness for them.

Deputy McGrath says an investigation by the Chief Medical Officer will dispel any myths linked to this increase and give people the facts.

“We need to open our eyes; people are worried and sick. Getting in touch with a GP or getting any service now is hugely stressful, and they’re all under pressure. Covid done untold damage in that area with the late diagnosis’ and lack of diagnosis. The only thing I will say is that people make their own choice about the vaccine. I think we should have a proper analysis of this to dismiss the myth, if it is a myth, and to get facts for people.”