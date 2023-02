A Tipperary singer is through to the final of TG4’s Glór Tíre country music competition.

Kilcommon’s Molly O’Connell successfully sang her way into the final in last night’s semi-final round.

Molly will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Tipp woman Aisling Rafferty from Roscrea who won the top prize last year.





Molly is mentored by Bansha’s Louise Morrissey and will compete in the grand final next Tuesday evening.