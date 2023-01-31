Tipp singer to compete in TG4 competition tonight

A Tipperary singer is set to take to the small screens this evening in a national singing competition.

Molly O’Connell from Kilcommon is competing in TG4’s Glór Tíre competition to find the best new country and Irish star.

Mentored by fellow Tipp woman Louise Morrissey, Molly will find out tonight if she makes it through to the live elimination rounds.





Tipp has had previous success in the competition with 2022 winner Aisling Rafferty hailing from Roscrea.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Molly O’Connell said that the show has been a great way to launch her country music career, and that if she makes it through tonight, she will need the Premier’s support.

“So the adjucation we’re going to see tonight, the adjudicators are going to put one through tonight, and they will be safe. So there’s three safe already, there’s going to be 4 safe after tonight and then next week, which is the 7th of February there’s going to be 4 that will be going into the elimination for the public to vote.

“After that, two people will go home next Tuesday night. If I’m in that mix – who knows, I won’t know until after tonight, I’ll really need Tipperary to get behind me and vote.”