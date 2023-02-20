Tipp senior footballers remain positive following third league loss

Tipperary senior footballers must remain positive according to manager David Power.

The Premier lost their third straight league game on Saturday evening at home to Antrim and remain without a win in Division Three of the league.

Tipp’s efforts have been hampered by injuries to a number of key players and were without Steven O’Brien, Conor Sweeney, Sean O’Connor, Conall Kennedy, Mark Russell and Conor Cadell on Saturday.





David Power admits the injuries have forced them to change their style of play:

“At the start of the year, we were looking at one, and now that’s after going up into thin air in many as we had none of the three of them. So, that’s something we are working hard on. I think the big thing we need to work on is just getting our heads right, and being positive with them. We’ve a lot of new fellas on the scene as well, it’s rough on them because we’re missing some of couple experienced fellas that would help them. But, look, we just have to remain positive.”