Tipp senior camogie panel has been revealed

By
Jody Coffey
-
(c) Sportsfocus.ie via Canva.com.

The Tipp senior camogie panel for the league has been named.

Tipperary’s senior manager, Denis Kelly, has named a strong 36-player team for the Ireland National League.

The panel sees the inclusion of 15 clubs.


Orla O’Dwyer joins Kelly’s side during her season off with the AFLW.

Five county minors from the last years’ season make the league: Lily and Anna Fahie, Grace Moloney, Lorna Ryan, and Aoife Dwyer.

The league season gets underway on February 18 for a home-tie against Galway.

The full panel is as follows:

  • Julieanne Bourke    Borris-Ileigh
  • Teresa Ryan    Borris-Ileigh
  • Ciardha Maher    Burgess – Duharra
  • Caoimhe Maher    Burgess – Duharra
  • Roisín Howard    Cahir
  • Aoife O’ Brien    Cashel King Cormacs
  • Karin Blair    Cashel King Cormacs
  • Sorcha Ryan    Cashel King Cormacs
  • Lily Fahie    Cashel King Cormacs
  • Anna Fahie    Cashel King Cormacs
  • Grace Moloney    Cashel King Cormacs
  • Orla O’ Dwyer    Cashel King Cormacs
  • Courtney Ryan    Clonoulty – Rossmore
  • Eimear Loughman    Clonoulty – Rossmore
  • Clodagh Quirke    Clonoulty – Rossmore
  • Lorna Ryan    Clonoulty – Rossmore
  • Cait Devane    Clonoulty – Rossmore
  • Casey Hennessy    Clonoulty – Rossmore
  • Caoimhe Bourke    Drom-Inch
  • Aoife McGrath    Drom-Inch
  • Mairead Eviston    Drom-Inch
  • Mary Bourke    Drom-Inch
  • Niamh Treacy    Drom-Inch
  • Eimear McGrath    Drom-Inch
  • Laura Shinners    Kilruane MacDonagh’s
  • Eimear Heffernan    Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
  • Caoimhe McCarthy    Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
  • Clodagh McIntyre    Lorrha – Dorrha
  • Mary Ryan    Moneygall
  • Grace O’ Brien    Nenagh Eire Og
  • Karen Kennedy    Thurles Sarsfields
  • Aoife Dwyer    Thurles Sarsfields
  • Áine Slattery    Shannon Rovers
  • Sarah Madden    Silvermines
  • Ciara Brennan    St. Cillians, Carraig & Riverstown
  • Claire Hogan    St. Cillians, Carraig & Riverstown