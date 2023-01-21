Tipp senior camogie panel has been revealed

The Tipp senior camogie panel for the league has been named.
Tipperary’s senior manager, Denis Kelly, has named a strong 36-player team for the Ireland National League.
The panel sees the inclusion of 15 clubs.
Orla O’Dwyer joins Kelly’s side during her season off with the AFLW.
Five county minors from the last years’ season make the league: Lily and Anna Fahie, Grace Moloney, Lorna Ryan, and Aoife Dwyer.
The league season gets underway on February 18 for a home-tie against Galway.
The full panel is as follows:
- Julieanne Bourke Borris-Ileigh
- Teresa Ryan Borris-Ileigh
- Ciardha Maher Burgess – Duharra
- Caoimhe Maher Burgess – Duharra
- Roisín Howard Cahir
- Aoife O’ Brien Cashel King Cormacs
- Karin Blair Cashel King Cormacs
- Sorcha Ryan Cashel King Cormacs
- Lily Fahie Cashel King Cormacs
- Anna Fahie Cashel King Cormacs
- Grace Moloney Cashel King Cormacs
- Orla O’ Dwyer Cashel King Cormacs
- Courtney Ryan Clonoulty – Rossmore
- Eimear Loughman Clonoulty – Rossmore
- Clodagh Quirke Clonoulty – Rossmore
- Lorna Ryan Clonoulty – Rossmore
- Cait Devane Clonoulty – Rossmore
- Casey Hennessy Clonoulty – Rossmore
- Caoimhe Bourke Drom-Inch
- Aoife McGrath Drom-Inch
- Mairead Eviston Drom-Inch
- Mary Bourke Drom-Inch
- Niamh Treacy Drom-Inch
- Eimear McGrath Drom-Inch
- Laura Shinners Kilruane MacDonagh’s
- Eimear Heffernan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
- Caoimhe McCarthy Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
- Clodagh McIntyre Lorrha – Dorrha
- Mary Ryan Moneygall
- Grace O’ Brien Nenagh Eire Og
- Karen Kennedy Thurles Sarsfields
- Aoife Dwyer Thurles Sarsfields
- Áine Slattery Shannon Rovers
- Sarah Madden Silvermines
- Ciara Brennan St. Cillians, Carraig & Riverstown
- Claire Hogan St. Cillians, Carraig & Riverstown