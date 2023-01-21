Tipp senior camogie panel has been revealed

The Tipp senior camogie panel for the league has been named.

Tipperary’s senior manager, Denis Kelly, has named a strong 36-player team for the Ireland National League.

The panel sees the inclusion of 15 clubs.





Orla O’Dwyer joins Kelly’s side during her season off with the AFLW.

Five county minors from the last years’ season make the league: Lily and Anna Fahie, Grace Moloney, Lorna Ryan, and Aoife Dwyer.

The league season gets underway on February 18 for a home-tie against Galway.

The full panel is as follows: