Tipp ranks second highest for adult homelessness in South East for July

Latest figures show Tipperary had the second highest rate of adult homelessness in the South East last month.

Nationally, 10,568 people are registered as homeless according to a report published by the Department of Housing.

Dublin documented a whopping 5,209 of that figure.





It’s the highest figure since the previous peak in October 2019, and includes more than 3,100 children who are now living in hotels or B&Bs.

According to the report, 56 adults were homeless and living in emergency accommodation in Tipperary over this period, just behind Waterford with 76.

27 families in all were recorded as homeless in the South East.

The figures do not include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, those in Direct Provision or Ukrainian refugees.