Tipp member of women’s movement announces launch of first equine magazine

A Tipperary member of a new women’s movement for the Equine industry has announced the launch of their first magazine.

Equitas is both a movement and publication with the aim of changing the narrative for women all across the world within the industry.

Kitty Wheeldon who live in Thurles, is both a member of the committee and writer for the new magazine and told Tipp FM that they want to create a safe and encouraging space for all women to grow together in the equine industry.





She says that often women have to prove themselves more than men when on the yard, and that many of the current articles and publications within the industry are male focused, so this movement will address that.

She says that while things are changing women do often face challenges that their male counterparts do not.

“I find that a lot of the time a man can walk on the the yard and there’s instant respect there. Whereas a woman will walk on to a yard and she’ll need to prove herself to then be respected, which is insane. I have felt I have had to prove myself to be in the position that I’ve been in before.

“The future is completely limitless. I’ve only been a part of this for around two months now. The last month there’s really been a push for it to get bigger and better, and even before the first edition launched it already to started to create a name for itself. We’ve already got live streams going and we have companies working with us.

“The interest is unreal. There’s hundreds of women signed up already and edition one launched literally this morning. For that to be the start of it, I can’t wait to see where it’s goes.”