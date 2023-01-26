Tipp makes multiple shortlists for Outsider Magazine Awards

Tipperary features on multiple shortlists for the Outsider Magazine Awards.

Quest Lough Derg, the adventure series run by Elite Event Management, serves as the only Tipperary presence in the Outoodr Event of the Year category for its waterways, kayaks, runs along the banks of the Shannon, and its cycle path through country roads, villages, and forests.

Tipperary’s Roz Purcell is nominated in the Outdoor Champion of the Year category for her desire to grow a free hiking community as well as the creation of her brand, The Hike Life.





Fellow Premier hiker Nikita Conlon has been shortlisted in the Audience Choice Award section for her showcasing of the outdoors as a form of therapy and her future plans to head to Everest Base Camp in 2024.

The winners will be announced at the Outsider annual awards ceremony on February 1st, in Dublin.

Vote for nominees below via the links:

Vote for Outdoor Event of the Year.

Vote for Audience Choice Award.

Vote for Outdoor Champion of the Year.

Vote for Outdoor of the Year Escape.

Tickets to attend the awards can be found here.