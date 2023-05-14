Tipp ladies footballers welcome Kerry for final Munster championship round

The Tipperary ladies footballers will be looking to end their Munster championship campaign on a high today.

Peter Creedon’s side welcome Kerry to Bansha in the final round of the Munster round robin this afternoon.

There’s four changes to the Tipp team from the team that lost to Waterford last weekend with Katelyn Downey, Maureen Murphy, Aine Delaney and Emma O’Sullivan all coming into the side.





The Premier can’t make it to a Munster final, however a win for the Kingdom will see them into this year’s decider.

Throw-in is at 2pm.