The Tipperary ladies footballers have ended their Munster championship campaign with a loss.

Peter Creedon’s side welcomed Kerry to the Galtee Rovers GAA club in Bansha in this afternoon for the final round of the Munster round robin.

The Premier were beaten by the Kingdom by 2-8 to 1-5.





Kerry now progress to the 2023 TG4 Munster Senior Championship final.