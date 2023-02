The Tipperary Ladies Footballers are back in action this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side are on the road for the first time this season where they take on Monaghan.

The Premier will be looking to bounce back from last week’s one point defeat at home to Laois whilst the Ulster side come into the game following last week’s one point defeat at home to Cavan.





Throw-in today is at 2pm in Magheracloone.