Tipp Gardaí issue warning following interaction between their colleagues and motorist

Gardaí in Tipperary have issued a warning following an interaction between their colleagues and a motorist.

In recent days a Garda in Kilkenny has spoken out about an incident whereby they were standing in the middle of the road stopping traffic as part of a Duathlon taking place.

One motorist when asked to slow down informed the Garda they were obeying the speed limit.





Since then, locals members have sought to remind the public that there can often be additional risk factors on roads that need to be considered.

They along with their colleagues in the surrounding counties are asking drivers to help them ensure they are safe when on duty and return home to their families.