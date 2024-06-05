Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month for May announced

Following two Munster final wins last month, the Tipperary minor and Under 20 hurlers have been named winners of the award.

The minor hurlers defeated Clare to bring home the John Doyle cup for the first time whilst the Under 20 team had a memorable one-point win over Cork in the Munster decider.

As monthly award winners they will receive a crafted piece from John Quirke Jewellers which they will receive at the annual awards night at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

Nominations last month also came in for sprinter Sharlene Mawdsley, the Tipperary junior camogie team and Tipperary cup champions St. Michael’s.

Nominations for June are now open and you can send your suggestions to [email protected]