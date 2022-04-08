Tipp duo retain starting places as Ireland go in search of first win of Six Nations campaign

Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and Dorothy Wall have retained their starting spots in the Irish Women’s rugby team.

The Tipperary duo have been named in the starting fifteen by Head Coach Greg McWilliams for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

Tipp Town’s Murphy Crowe is on the right wing whilst Fethard’s Dorothy Wall has been named at blindside flanker.





Ireland go in search of their first win of the campaign on Sunday in Musgrave Park at 5pm.

Ireland:

Player/Club/Province/Caps –

15. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster) 3

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 8

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 8

12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 9

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 17

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 18

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 20

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster) 19

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 8

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 1

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 24

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 7

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 12

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 16

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 9

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 10

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 3

18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 7

19. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 9

20. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 2

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 11

23. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 7