Tipp camogie team named ahead of Munster Semi-Final

The Tipperary camogie team has been named ahead of their Munster semi-final clash with Cork this Sunday.

Caoimhe Bourke starts in goals whilst Julieanne Bourke, Mary Ryan and Emer Loughman are in the full-back line.

Karen Kennedy is at centre-back with Drom’s Mairead Eviston and Aoife McGrath either side of her.





Sarah Fryday and Roisin Howard are in midfield whilst Ereena Fryday, Nicole Walsh and Eimear McGrath make up the half-forward line.

And Grace O’Brien and Eimear Heffernan line up either side of Cáit Devane in the full-forward line to complete the side.

Throw-in on Sunday evening is at quarter-past-7 in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Tipperary squad: