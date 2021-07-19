Tipp Boss Has No Complaints Over Munster Final Decisions

Tipp Boss Liam Sheedy says he has no complaints about how the Munster final was officiated despite the controversy over Aaronn Gillane.

The Portroe man was speaking after Tipperary’s heartbreaking loss to Limerick in yesterdays Munster Final.

John Kiely’s side beat the Premier County on a scoreline of 2-29 to 3-21, despite trailing by 10 points at the break.





Some of the main talking points were a challenge from Aaronn Gillane on Cathal Barrett which many thought should have been a red card and also Liam Sheedy’s reluctance to bring in subs.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the match, Tipp boss Liam Sheedy said he had no complaints about how the game was officiated.

He said: “I’ll to look it back, it looks like the ball was thrown in and there was a strike back but I’ll have to look at it again.

He added;”Overall the officials did a great job in that heat. It was just a game of two halves and unfortunatley we lost the second half emphatically”