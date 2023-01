Fixtures have been confirmed for Tipperary’s Munster senior hurling championship games.

Liam Cahill’s men begin their Munster campaign on Sunday April 23rd in Cusack Park against Clare at 4pm.

Just under two weeks later, the Premier are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork at 7pm on Saturday May 6th.





Tipp’s first home game will be against Limerick in Semple Stadium at 4pm on Sunday May 21st.

Then Tipperary’s final game of the round robin is at home to Waterford at 4pm on Sunday May 28th.