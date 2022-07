A time and venue has been set for the All-Ireland U16A camogie final.

Tipperary will play Cork this Sunday at 1.30pm in Mallow in this year’s decider.

The Premier, managed by John Ryan, qualified for the final following last weekend’s 1-12 to 1-08 win over Galway.





Meanwhile, Cork come into the game after their 12 point semi-final win over Wexford.