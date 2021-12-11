Thurles Skyfest to light up Town Park on Sunday

Thurles Town Park will be a riot of colour and spectacle tomorrow afternoon between 2 and 6 o’clock.

First run in 2015 the Thurles Skyfest has grown in popularity over the years.

Covid restrictions meant last years event was limited to the fireworks display.





However local councillor Jim Ryan says there will be much more on offer this year:

“We’ve an awful lot of Christmas festivities taking place.

“we have our wide and varied Christmas stalls, food and craft stalls, we have Santa’s Grotto, we have train rides around the town park, fun fair rides, we have music.

“To cap it all off then at 6 o’clock on Sunday we’re going to have our spectacular Christmas fireworks display.

“So there is a lot going on there for all the family both young and old so we would encourage people to come in to Thurles this Sunday, enjoy the festivities and to shop maybe in Thurles if you can.”