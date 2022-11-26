Thurles Sarsfields in Munster Junior football semi-final action today

Thurles Sarsfields are looking to make a Munster football final today.

The Tipperary Junior champions take on Cork side Kilmurry in their semi-final tie, with throw-in set for 1pm in Templetuohy.

Whilst Sarsfields are a club steeped in hurling tradition, manager Peter Creedon, speaking on last night’s Across The Line, says today is a big opportunity:





“The group have been very good for training, We train once a week and we’ve had up to 30 training sessions.

“A chance to get to a Munster final at any grade is rare so it’s an opportunity.

“We’re playing in Templetuohy and we’re looking forward to it but it’s a big challenge against a very decent outfit from Cork in Kilmurry.

“It’s an opportunity and anytime those come around, go for it and that’s the way we will approach it on Saturday.”

The winners today could end up playing against David Clifford in the final as his Fossa side play Limerick’s Castlemahon at 1pm today in the other semi-final.