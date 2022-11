Thurles Sarsfields are into a Munster junior football semi-final.

The Mid Tipp men defeated Clare side Liscannor in Miltown Malbay this afternoon in their quarter-final tie.

After being down by a point at half-time, Sarsfields battled back to win on a final score of 1-09 to 0-07.





Captain Paddy Creedon scored 0-03 from play whilst Jock Fogarty scored a goal in injury time to secure the victory.

They now go into a semi-final to play Kilmurry or Cobh of Cork on November 26th.